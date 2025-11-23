Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,492 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 33,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 245.00%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

