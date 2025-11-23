Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.