Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 212.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 138,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.