Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,674,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,753,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,745,000 after purchasing an additional 926,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $344.02 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.