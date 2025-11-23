Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries $LCII

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $112.18 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Wall Street Zen upgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

