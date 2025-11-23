Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

