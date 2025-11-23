Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 870,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after buying an additional 143,691 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

