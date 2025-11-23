Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after buying an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after buying an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,978,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

