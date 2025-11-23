Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 0.7% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,310.98. This represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

