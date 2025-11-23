Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,118,228 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.65% of Ford Motor worth $1,575,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 316.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.4%

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

