Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,747 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 55.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

