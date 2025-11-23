CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.13 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $226.99 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

