Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,630 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of S&P Global worth $1,111,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in S&P Global by 28.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.06 and a 200-day moving average of $516.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.