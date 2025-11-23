Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.0%

Blackstone stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

