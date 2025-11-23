PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. CIBC reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.0%

DSGX stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

