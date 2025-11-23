Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 122,145 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,145 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $69.96 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

