Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

