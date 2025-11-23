Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $328,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stride by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Stride by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $65.57 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.