Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 94,913 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,555 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 414,901 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 460.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 152,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 220,513 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,182.14. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Coupang Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CPNG opened at $26.65 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

