Frank Martell Buys 93,764 Shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 93,764 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $137,833.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 991,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,192.96. This trade represents a 10.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Frank Martell purchased 56,236 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $80,979.84.

On Monday, September 15th, Frank Martell acquired 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Frank Martell bought 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

SmartRent Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SMRT opened at $1.46 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.