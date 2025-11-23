Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Insider Acquires $100,000.40 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) insider Joe Martin acquired 56,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $100,000.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,654.58. The trade was a 43.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 551.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,703 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

