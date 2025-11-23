Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Sells $120,200.36 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $120,200.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,757.94. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

