Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Sells $120,200.36 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $120,200.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,757.94. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tempus AI Stock Up 7.0%
NASDAQ TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
