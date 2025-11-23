Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,468 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after buying an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,593,000 after buying an additional 3,917,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

