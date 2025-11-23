WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Sells $76,422.36 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 90,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $76,422.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,842,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,004.08. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.22%. WM Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded WM Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WM Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 750,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

