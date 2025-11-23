Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,945.04. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett bought 6,000 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,653.04. This trade represents a 25.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

