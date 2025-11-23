Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of HFXI opened at $31.55 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

