Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $243,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.78. Kohl’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

