SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 50.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 67.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $254.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.