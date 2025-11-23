Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 502,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,487.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $92,244.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,720.32. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,654,022 shares of company stock valued at $25,019,336 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

