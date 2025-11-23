SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,498 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

