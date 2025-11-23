SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,723 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 91.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.82.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

