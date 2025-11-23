SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FMC by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of FMC by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $33.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

FMC Trading Up 4.9%

FMC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,496. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.