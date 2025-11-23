SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,086 Shares of OFG Bancorp $OFG

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp
In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,441.25. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE OFG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Further Reading
