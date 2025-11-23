Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 465,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $141.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $133.40 and a 12-month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

