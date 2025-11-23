Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 24,163 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 325.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 26,680 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. The trade was a 53.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 26,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $499,983.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 76,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. The trade was a 53.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,263,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,461. Company insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.