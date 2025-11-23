Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,232 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $149.77.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,228.21. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $48,635,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

