CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.4% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $490.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.32. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of -412.32, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

