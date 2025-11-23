Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 478 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

