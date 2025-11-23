SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CNX Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

