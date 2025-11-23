SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 94,235 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 94,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

