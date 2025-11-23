Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $277.77 and last traded at $279.8970. 304,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 339,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,314,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,475,000 after acquiring an additional 686,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,479,000 after purchasing an additional 244,051 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $38,904,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

