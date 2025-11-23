SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SFM opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.