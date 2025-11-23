Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.1667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 1,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $410,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 21.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $465.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.27. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $443.19 and a 12-month high of $689.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

