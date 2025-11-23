Analyzing Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 17.05% 19.47% 6.43% Freightos -82.31% -47.17% -32.99%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Fiserv has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fiserv and Freightos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $21.16 billion 1.56 $3.13 billion $6.47 9.40 Freightos $23.78 million 6.51 -$22.49 million ($0.48) -6.29

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiserv and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 2 23 11 0 2.25 Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $123.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.58%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Freightos.

Summary

Fiserv beats Freightos on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

