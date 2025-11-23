East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

