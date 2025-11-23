Diversified Energy (DEC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diversified Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Diversified Energy pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 50.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $794.84 million -$88.27 million 9.95 Diversified Energy Competitors $22.49 billion $326.27 million -0.75

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy. Diversified Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy’s rivals have a beta of -76.00, indicating that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 1 0 5 0 2.67 Diversified Energy Competitors 453 1226 1866 83 2.44

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.67%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Diversified Energy Competitors -24.15% -22.58% -3.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.