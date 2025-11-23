Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 22,068 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NYSE AME opened at $195.21 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

