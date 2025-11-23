McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $70,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,685,000 after buying an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 840,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,773 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $55,049,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.62 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

