Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $71,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTA. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intapp by 218.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Intapp by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $347,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

