Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $75,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

